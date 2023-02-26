Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7.

 Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The eyes of the country were watching Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman as the former Braddock mayor and Pennsylvania lieutenant governor took office in January, just months after his recovery from a life-threatening stroke.

Just weeks into the job, Fetterman checked himself into the hospital in early February for tests and last week sought inpatient care for clinical depression.

