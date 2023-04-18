OLEAN, N.Y. — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, is making changes to the visitation policy at both hospital campuses.
The changes went into effect on Monday and have expanded visiting hours for inpatient families and friends on both sides of the border.
The new changes to the policy will extend visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The changes will allow patients to have visitors that are 12 years and older, if accompanied by an adult. At OGH, the intensive care unit (ICU) will allow patients to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with a no visitation break from 1 to 2 p.m.
Patients are eligible to have two visitors at a time in their room during visiting hours. Other inpatient services such as the behavioral health unit, emergency department at both campuses and the Pavilion at BRMC have additional restrictions and varied hours for visitation.
Masks are required for all visitors at both campuses. For more information regarding the visitation policy for all services, please visit www.brmc-ogh.org.