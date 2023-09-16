After Monday night’s overtime loss to the AFC East rival New York Jets, Bills fans might be more inclined to use a Zippo to light up some jerseys than a victory cigar.
Whatever it is they set on fire, Bills fans now have their own, limited-edition lighter to ignite it.
The Bills Mafia Zippo had been available for $44.95 exclusively at Delta Sonic locations in Buffalo and Rochester, but goes on sale Monday at zippo.com, while supplies last.
According to a press release, the lighter “features the vibrant colors of the Buffalo Bills and ‘Bills Mafia’ script, the now famous nickname for the team’s notoriously loyal fans.” It’s wrapped in the nostalgic Zubaz-type zebra stripes.
A Zippo has been prominently featured in the team’s hype videos of recent seasons. Most recently, the exclusive Bills Mafia lighter plays a prime part in Pro Football Hall of Fame commentator Chris Berman’s “Fastest 3 Minutes” special to kick off Buffalo’s 2023 season.
“And the family business? Ah, it’s football,” Berman says in the video. “Everyone’s working together to ensure this season ends with a celebration in Niagara Square.
“Oh, they’ve pictured it so many times. The trophy. The parade. The hazy halo of thousands of victory cigars outside city hall. And they’re still confident even after all the heartbreak that better days are coming … (that click™) … and with this Bills team, why wouldn’t they be?”
Another piece of Bills memorabilia is currently on sale to benefit charity.
“The Buffalo Bills: An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team” will be available at the Anchor Bar in Amherst, N.Y., on each game day this season. Bills organization alumni will be on hand to sign copies raising money for various charities.
The 11 x 9-inch hardcover, available for $42, “explores the franchise’s rich history and loyal fan base through 60-plus years of highs and lows” across 176 pages.
The book is written by Buffalo sports historian Greg Tranter and Queen City sports journalist Budd Bailey. Tranter, according to a press release about the book, “has amassed the largest and most comprehensive Buffalo Bills football memorabilia collection in the world,” which he donated to the Buffalo History Museum. Tranter has written three books about Buffalo’s pro sports. Bailey spent 23 years with The Buffalo News and has written 15 books, including histories of the Buffalo Sabres and Braves.