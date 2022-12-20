Ex- Pa. attorney general

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane (center) makes her way through the media to a waiting SUV with the help of two Montgomery County Corrections officers after her release from the Montgomery County Corrections facility in Eagleville on July 31, 2019.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted Monday of drunken driving.

A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.

