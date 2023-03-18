Evergreen Elm

Evergreen Elm’s Master Gardener Kacy Huston and Stephanie Tyger holding a sunflower that got beat up by the freaky summer hailstorm.

 Picture provided

March is set aside as Intellectual and Developmental Disability Month. Evergreen Elm will meet later this month with the McKean County Commissioners who will read the official proclamation designating the recognition of Intellectual and Developmental Disability Day for McKean County.

Evergreen Elm has made it their mission to provide quality living arrangements and life programs for mentally challenged and intellectually disabled adults in McKean and surrounding counties; with programs aimed to support individuals in achieving greater independence, choice and opportunities in their lives, through continued improvements to an effective system of accessible services and supports that are flexible, innovative and person-centered.

