Catholic Sisters

Sister Eleanor Berret shows off a basket of “Snowman kisses” she and other Sisters put together for The Warming House.

 Photo provided

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — For one week out of the year – March 8-14 – a light is shined on all religious sisters to remind people of the work that continues to be done in their communities, in the church and throughout the world.

The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany are busy all year serving in various ministries from Allegany, New York to Mozambique, Africa, and dozens of places in between.

