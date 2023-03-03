ALLEGANY, N.Y. — For one week out of the year – March 8-14 – a light is shined on all religious sisters to remind people of the work that continues to be done in their communities, in the church and throughout the world.
The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany are busy all year serving in various ministries from Allegany, New York to Mozambique, Africa, and dozens of places in between.
In recognition of Catholic Sisters Week, and in conjunction with the sisters’ commitment to green practices, St. Elizabeth Motherhouse is having a Community Can and Bottle Drive through March 13. All proceeds will be donated to the Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville.
People are asked to drop off their recyclable cans and bottles at West End Beverage & Redemption, 2828 W. State Street, Olean. No sorting is necessary, but people are asked to mention that they are dropping off the recyclables for the sisters’ drive.
A food drive competition is also being held with departments over which one brings in the most non-perishable food items. The winning department gets a special treat the next week. For each food item they bring in, staff members will also be entered into a drawing to win gift cards and lottery tickets. Bringing in two food times “buys” them the opportunity to wear jeans for a day.