Evans to be featured on AHN's Healing Journey

Bradford’s Susan Evans, an ovarian cancer survivor and promoter of ovarian cancer awareness, will be a speaker in the upcoming Allegheny Health Network’s “Healing Journey” event on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Cranberry Township.
The event will be from 8a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton. To date, nearly 500 cancer survivors and guests have registered for the event.
Evans, a retired BAHS English teacher, has been invited to describe her journey as a 10-year survivor, which she has chronicled in her popular book, “Don’t Write The Obituary Yet.” Since her ordeal, she has spoken to 156 civic groups throughout Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, New Jersey, and South Carolina.
Among her efforts, she was named the Bradford Era’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year, received proclamations from Gov. Wolf, the Pennsylvania Senate and House, and Mayor Tom Riel and Bradford City Council. Mayor William Peduto of Pittsburgh, in 2017, proclaimed Sept. 12 as “Susan Evans Day” throughout the Steel City. She is a native of the North Hills of Pittsburgh.
Evans’s story highlights the mission of this AHN event, now in its 17th year, to be an uplifting celebration of fellowship and survivorship, and for AHN to announce new, advanced cancer therapies, and an array of cancer-related topics such as Reiki and even pet therapies.
Renowned oncologist and researcher Dr. David Bartlett, chair of AHN’s Cancer Institute, emphasized the event’s purpose as one of “hope and inspiration” to everyone who has fought or is fighting cancer.” He added, “Whether they are faced with a new diagnosis of cancer, or have lived with cancer for many years, cancer survivors need and deserve to know that they are not alone, that a community of caregivers and fellow survivors stand behind them in their fight.”