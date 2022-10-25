Evans to be featured on AHN's Healing Journey

Susan Evans

 Photo submitted/

Bradford’s Susan Evans, an ovarian cancer survivor and promoter of ovarian cancer awareness, will be a speaker in the upcoming Allegheny Health Network’s “Healing Journey” event on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Cranberry Township.

The event will be from 8a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton. To date, nearly 500 cancer survivors and guests have registered for the event.

