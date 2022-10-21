An Erie woman whose April car crash in Keating Township injured everyone in her car has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle in McKean County.

Stephanie C. Hamilton, 23, of 709 E. 24th St., is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving injury while not licensed, third-degree felonies; accidents involving injury while not licensed — negligence, a third-degree misdemeanor; four counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; and 12 summary offenses including reckless driving and careless driving.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos