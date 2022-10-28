PITTSBURGH (TNS) — When two of Pittsburgh's largest gas drillers talked about the role of natural gas in the global market on Thursday, their message didn't stray much from statements made soon after Russia invaded Ukraine early this year and turned a simmering global energy imbalance into a full-blown crisis.

Appalachian shale gas is the obvious answer to energy poverty and decarbonization goals, the leaders of EQT Corp. and CNX Corp. believe. Both have advocated for the expansion of LNG exports, or liquefied natural gas, to serve markets orphaned by Russia.

