HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) on Wednesday adopted an emergency rule limiting volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and, as a co-benefit, methane emissions from existing conventional oil and gas sources, which will lower air pollution from conventional oil and gas sources in the commonwealth.

The regulation mirrors a final-omitted regulation that the EQB adopted on Oct. 12, and that the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) approved on Nov. 17.

