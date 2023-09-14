KERSEY — The season for riding all-terrain vehicles is nearly over. As the colors change on the trees and the weather starts to get cooler, it will be time to put the machines away, but not yet. The Elk County Riders ATV On/Off Road Recreation Club, a nonprofit organization, has at least one more ride coming up.
The annual Colors of Elk County ATV Ride to benefit Trail of Dreams takes place, rain or shine, Oct. 15. Registration will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at the trailhead located at 632 Boone Mountain Road, and all riders must be back by 5 p.m.
Drivers of each vehicle pay $35 and additional riders are charged $5. Insurance, registration and helmets are required, as is a signed liability waiver. All-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides are fine, but no motorcycles, dirt bikes or three-wheelers on this ride, the organizers said. All drivers must be 16 years of age or older.
“Please be patient. Last year, there were 800 riders and it can take a few minutes to get registered and get on the trail,” Club treasurer and event organizer Cheryl Ruffner said. “But once everyone is out, the day is a lot of fun. There will be decorations for the fall along the way and we hope to see people come in costume.”
Each participant will receive a wristband at registration. These are required to be worn because some of the trail is on private property that the club has permission to access.
Ruffner added, “It would be great to see more people from the Bradford area come down and see us. We have riders from all over and pin them on a map but we don’t get many from Bradford.”
As the organizers were getting the trail ready for the event, Ruffner noted, “It’s everything you could want in a ride: deep woods, lots of people, lots of fun, and mud.” The trail team spent several days clearing debris and inspecting the routes. “We will check several times before the event. We want everything to be safe. We want everyone to have fun,” Ruffner added.
The 30-plus-mile, alcohol-free event is filled with games, basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, dice rolls along the ride and snacks at the end.
“I can tell you this, you can see for miles. With the fall colors it should be a sight to see and a great day with friends,” the organizers said.
Watch the website https://www.elkcountyatv.com/ or, for those with an account, the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/elkcountyriders?mibextid=ZbWKwL for information about registration. Paperwork will be available approximately four weeks prior to the event.
The Trail of Dreams is an Elk County Riders ATV initiative to connect the communities in the region with ATV travel using municipal roads and private land trails.
Last year, the organization received $444,100, from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township. The grant was part of $1 million for all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.
The Elk County Riders are in year five of their 10-year plan for the Trail of Dreams. Ruffner explained that they have a grand goal of connecting several hundred miles of trail through Treasure Lake, Cayman Landing, Ridgway and, eventually, all the way to Marienville. One day, Ruffner said, “it could be as big as the Hatfield and McCoy attraction in West Virginia that draws riders from across the country.”
The group has continued to apply for more grant money recently. However, the initiative is an expensive undertaking and donations are always welcome and accepted year-round at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=877XLRU5XADKW