SMETHPORT — A free energy efficient home improvement credit webinar has been scheduled for March 16 through the Penn State Extension.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides tax incentives for homeowners to invest in energy-efficient home improvements. These incentives are designed to encourage homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient, which can help reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. This credit allows homeowners to claim a credit of up to 30% or a capped amount of the cost of specific energy-efficient home improvements. Energy efficient improvements that might qualify are things like windows, doors, energy audits, and heat pumps. Homeowners can claim the credit on their federal income tax return.

Local & Social