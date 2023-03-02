SMETHPORT — A free energy efficient home improvement credit webinar has been scheduled for March 16 through the Penn State Extension.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides tax incentives for homeowners to invest in energy-efficient home improvements. These incentives are designed to encourage homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient, which can help reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. This credit allows homeowners to claim a credit of up to 30% or a capped amount of the cost of specific energy-efficient home improvements. Energy efficient improvements that might qualify are things like windows, doors, energy audits, and heat pumps. Homeowners can claim the credit on their federal income tax return.
Extension educators will provide information based on guidance from the IRS about what might qualify and the various stipulations. An electric bill will be reviewed to determine what the different numbers and charges mean. An extension educator will also discuss heat pumps, a focus of the tax credits, and how they function.
Matthew Minich of Minich Electric of Bradford will be a guest panelist. He is an electrical contractor who will give general advice and answer questions about upgrading electrical components eligible for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit. Minich has over 25 years of industry experience and is a Pennsylvania College of Technology graduate. He is also on the advisory committee of Seneca Highlands CTC.
The webinar will take place on Thursday, March 16, at noon. The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Registered participants will receive a recording. You can register at the following website: www.bit.ly/energyMarch2023. Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D., at juc50@psu.edu.