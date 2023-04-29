OLEAN, N.Y. — The Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby announced that they will be supporting the Olean Food Pantry for their upcoming 2023 season.
Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby is a 501c3 Non-Profit sport that thrives from fundraising and hard work on and off the track behind the scenes as a self-governed organization. They have donated 10% to local charities every home game since they began their journey as the Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby in 2010 and this year, they chose to give back to a local organization that is in need now more than ever.
Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby plans to donate 10% of all presale tickets to help the Olean Food Pantry as well as collect non-perishables and toiletry items that aren’t covered through state/county assistance. Some of the key items they need include cereal, baby wipes, microwaveable meals, granola bars, feminine products, and personal care items. Every item brought to each home game will earn you an extra entry ticket for their raffle baskets. Their home opener is scheduled for May 13th at 7 p.m. at the William O. Smith Recreation Center in Olean. For more information on how to donate and get involved, contact the Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby by emailing emrdbod@gmail.com.