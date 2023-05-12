Everyone knows that emergency medical services are in crisis. It’s time to talk about answers.
That was the topic of a town hall meeting held Thursday night by state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, and several industry officials — Aaron Rhone, director of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services within the Pennsylvania Department of Health; Heather Sharar, Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania; Gary Watters, executive director of EMS of AMED in Altoona; Sean Harris, executive director of the House Emergency Affairs committee; and Tom McElree, executive director of EMS West.
Causer said the event was live streamed by the staff from the state House GOP from the Smethport fire hall.
“We actually have folks all across the state who are watching tonight,” he said. The problem is experienced everywhere.
After a few hours of presentation and comments, it was obvious that the same things are causing problems all over — lack of money, lack of volunteers, lack of reimbursements from Medicaid and insurance companies, and lack of sustainable funding for the future.
Rhone said, “There is a cost to have that ambulance ready. Everything we do today, we’re only paid for the service we provide. We have a vehicle that requires gas, insurance, a building that requires heat, lights, medications that expire. We need to make sure we have (services) able to respond when someone calls.”
He explained his agency is adding people with a grant from the CDC, including a rural education specialist to help design classes for rural providers, and a recruitment and retention specialist.
A sustainable funding stream would help. Rhone explained in Virginia, there is a program called Four For Life, where every vehicle registration pays an additional $4 a year that goes into the EMS system. “In Pennsylvania that would be $48 million a year we could put in the EMS system,” he said.
Causer explained that seven years ago, an EMS task force was developed, and a list of challenges and potential solutions was created.
The first thing identified was the low Medicaid reimbursement. Legislators have increased that twice in the past seven years, he said.
“We increased the EMS operating fund” by doubling a motor vehicle violation from $10 to $20, Causer said. “They are subsidizing EMS training in this region by 50 percent.”
Grant funding has been increased for EMS and fire services, and legislation has been passed to ease minimum staff requirements for basic life support services for ambulances.”
Causer asked Watters to explain how his agency works.
“We are a government body. We have the ability to assess rates and fees,” he said. An agency in Pittsburgh imposes a $50 fee per household for readiness. “If you’ve got a tax base laden with non-profits, they are not exempt from these fees.”
With that $50 fee, “if you use the ambulance, they bill the insurance company and the rest is free. With this model, the authority can waive co-pays and deductibles legally (if they assess a fee).”
Watters continued, “Another thing the municipal authority brings is government immunity. That brings your people immunity should something go bad. That drives your insurance rates down.
“The bottom line is you’ve got to pick the solution that is right for you. You’ve got to find a way to support yourself that works in your area.”
In Pike County, Rhone said, the county is involved in implementing a consistent funding model per household that comes out of tax dollars.
Causer added, “We’re not here tonight pushing any one idea. Putting solutions out there where it might work is where we are.”
Municipalities coming together and combining services was discussed, too.
Harris recommended the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services to assist municipalities with discussions.
Tom Kreiner spoke up, as president of Mount Jewett Fire Department, saying they are the only volunteer EMS left in the county. “We really need to talk about staffing that ambulance on a volunteer basis.”
The discussion turned to volunteerism. McElree said, “It is harder and harder to attract people into these organizations.”
And it’s time to ask, he said, “How much is the system keeping people away from these opportunities?”
He mentioned a well-intentioned law that was meant to improve safety. “During COVID we suspended some of these,” McElree said. And no safety problems developed.
“How many disciplines are there in Pennsylvania where the certification agency controls the education process? Why are we creating barriers that are scaring people away?”
His group has developed test prep courses to help people pass the National Registry exam — one that many emergency responders in the room said was unnecessarily difficult.
“We’re always open to ideas,” he said.
Causer and a few audience members spoke of local education facilities that have started offering EMS training as being a step in the right direction for bringing the youth on board.
“We have to come up with solutions that work in every community,” he said.
There were a few dozen people present at the town hall session, including EMS from several area counties.