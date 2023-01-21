Emprire Wild to perform at Quick Center

The three musicians of Empire Wild channel their love for musical exploration into their songwriting and composition.

 Photo submitted

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Empire Wild, a trio that fuses the sounds of pop, folk, jazz and more, will perform its program “No Place Like Home” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

This is the fifth presentation in the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season.

