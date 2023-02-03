Mark Rozzi

Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi is at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Jan. 3.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The top Republican in the state House escalated his attacks this week on the Democratic speaker he helped elect, after the speaker locked Republicans out of an office suite without warning.

Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, accused House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, of a "significant breach" of security, called for him to step down, and asked Gov. Josh Shapiro to investigate the lock change in a series of letters Thursday.

