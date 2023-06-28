ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce recently announced the return of the Gazebo Series, sponsored by the Niagara Label Company, which invites the community out to the Village Gazebo every Thursday evening for free, live entertainment.
A popular celebration on the summer events list, the Ellicottville Gazebo Series attracts families (and even their pets) to gather together; bring blankets and lawn chairs, frosty beverages, even a snack, to enjoy a different musical act each week from 7 to 9 p.m., at no charge.
Thursday, July 6 will welcome alternative pop singer and songwriter Cami Clune to the Gazebo stage. Folks may recognize the name from Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, where she placed in the semi-finals.
Following The Voice, Clune has worked with alternative-electronic artist, songwriter, and producer Grabbitz. Together, along with Robby Takac from the Goo Goo Dolls, they recorded the WGRZ “Glad 2 Be Here” jingle.
Clune has performed as a featured vocalist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and has sung the national anthem for various organizations, including the NFL and NHL. She has also acted in short films and commercials.
The show begins at 7 p.m., giving folks plenty of time beforehand to explore the downtown village, grab a bite and shop the unique retailers.
Return to the Ellicottville Gazebo each Thursday evening to enjoy the remaining summer schedule, which is as follows:
- July 13: Brianna Blankenship & Dan Roche
- July 20: Party Squad
- July 27: Jess & The Mess
- August 3: Amy Frost with ASP
For more information about this year’s Gazebo Series, Summer Music Festival, and other Chamber produced festivals and events, go to ellicottvilleny.com and follow the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook (@Ellicottville, NY) and Instagram.