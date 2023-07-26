WILCOX — On Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 the Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) staff will meet up with folks at the Instanter Boat Launch for a free Kayak Float beginning each of those Sundays at 11 a.m.
DCNR staff will teach individuals the basics of kayaking and water safety before going out for a paddle on the East Branch Clarion River Lake.
Participants should be prepared to get wet, and bring along any water, snacks, or sunblock they may need while on the water. Participants must be 12 years of age and minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Kayaks, paddles and PDF’s will be provided free of charge. Spots are limited, so participants must pre-register by contacting the park office at (814) 778-5467.
Elk State Park is located at 631 East Branch Dam Road in Wilcox. For more information visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks.