RIDGWAY — Through its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, the Elk County Salvation Army raised more than $50,360 to help local people and families in need.
Director Hope Weichman said the RKC’s goal was $45,000, so they exceeded the campaign’s expectations, thanks to the efforts of everyone who participated.
A Kettle-Thon fundraising event was also held at the Elk County Salvation Army Service Center on Main Street in Ridgway Dec. 17, raising $1,661.
Weichman noted that these funds were raised without bell ringers on location during the busiest days for stores, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, as the weather was not fit to be outdoors.
This year, there were 33 volunteers who stepped up to ring the bell outside of four store locations in Elk County — Elk County Foods in both Ridgway and Johnsonburg, and Save-A-Lot and Walmart in St. Marys. Weichman added that a Cub Scout troop from St. Marys, churches and Ridgway Rotary Club members stepped up to ring the bell as well.
“The Red Kettle Campaign would not be possible without the volunteer bell ringers.”
For some volunteers, this has become an annual tradition that they do to give back every holiday season, she said. Whereas some were new to the initiative this year.
“We could not be more overwhelmed with the outpouring of generosity shown by individuals, businesses, organizations and groups throughout the campaign. Just saying ‘Thank You’ doesn’t seem to be enough,” she said.
All funds raised through the RKC stay in Elk County to assist those in need through various programs. The ECSASC offers emergency food sources and a food pantry, clothing and winter wear, emergency shelter, emergency household items, utility assistance and other services, Weichman said.
“The high cost of heating has many struggling to make ends meet this winter,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Elk County Salvation Army will launch a new program called The Birthday Club in 2023.
“In many cases, families’ entire budgets are spent on basic necessities and making ends meet. Therefore, special occasions — even milestones like children’s birthdays — sometimes can’t be celebrated the way they would like and deserve,” said Weichman.
The Birthday Club is funded in part by the Women Who Care grant, a project of the Elk County Community Foundation.
“The Birthday Club not only fosters joy for children on their special day, but restores the dignity and pride of parents and guardians who would otherwise suffer negative feelings of being unable to provide for their children.”
For more information on services or volunteer opportunities, call the ECSASC at (814) 772-0485 or stop by 245 Main St. in Ridgway.