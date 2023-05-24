ST. MARYS — The Elk Co. Republican Party has its own county logo as other counties are adopting a GOP logo for their county.
Chairwoman Sally Geyer presented at a meeting, that artists who wished to submit a logo idea would be welcomed. Martin Dornisch and Stephen Bagley presented a red bull elephant, combining the elephant as the Republican mascot and red being the Republican color. The drawing was presented at a meeting and accepted. The chairwoman is working with an area screenprinter to have t-shirts and hats made as a fundraiser for the party.