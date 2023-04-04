RIDGWAY — The Elk County Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 29, 176.2 pounds of unused medications was collected during the first quarter of the year and transferred to the Pennsylvania National Guard and agents from the Attorney General’s Office for further transport to a destruction facility.
Since the program’s inception, nearly six years ago, there has been a total of 6,800.3 pounds of unused medications collected and transferred for destruction.
Collection boxes for unused medications are located at all law enforcement stations in Elk County:
- Elk County Sheriff’s Office — Courthouse
- Ridgway Police Department — 108 Main St.
- St. Marys Police Department — 319 Erie Ave., St. Marys
- Johnsonburg Police Department — 100 Main St., Johnsonburg
- Pennsylvania State Police Barracks — 48 Servidea Drive
Unused medications can be deposited at any of the above named locations. Persons can black out or remove any identification characters on the containers before disposal. Confidentiality is strictly maintained. The collection program provides for a safe, convenient and environmentally safe way of discarding unused medications until they are scheduled for destruction.
For any questions, call the Elk County Sheriff’s Office at (814) 776-5353, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.