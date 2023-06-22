ELDRED — The Eldred World War II Museum’s summer Living History Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday.
Living history reenactor exhibits include Canada’s secret Camp X — a top secret spy training school on the shores of Lake Ontario; the German Wehrmacht — the military; the U.S. Army and Marines; Home Front and Civil Defense; the Russian Army; and World War I.
Visit with the reenactors to learn about the stories, uniforms, and equipment in an up-close personal experience. The reenactors are from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Canada.
The Eldred WWII Museum’s Living History Weekend is free to the public, donations are welcome. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
While at the museum, be sure to check out all three stories of history. Permanent displays include a submarine display with an authentic World War II periscope and a tank room with several uniforms. The museum houses one of the largest World War II libraries in the United States. There is a Gallery of Valor, a lower level with wartime artifacts, the Blue Room with Navy-based artifacts and a Holocaust Room, with chilling remnants of the mass murder of Jews in World War II.