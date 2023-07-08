SMETHPORT — An Eldred man is in McKean County Jail on allegations of indecent assault on a child.
Patrick Holcomb, 34, 178 McCrea Brook, is charged with indecent assault on a person less than 13, disseminating explicit material to a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child, all third-degree felonies; two counts of endangering the welfare of children, first-degree misdemeanors; two counts indecent assault of a person less than 13, first-degree misdemeanors; indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts each of indecent assault without consent and indecent assault of a person less than 16, all second-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, between Oct. 23, 2020, and Oct. 22, 2022, Holcomb had sexual contact with a female between the ages of 7 and 9, made her watch explicit movies with him, and made the victim “help him” by touching him inappropriately.
The victim was interviewed at the Southern Tier Children’s Advocacy Center in Olean, N.Y., and disclosed the assaults to the forensic interviewer, the complaint stated.
Holcomb, who is represented by Olean, N.Y., attorney Michael Saglimben, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court July 13.