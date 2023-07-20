It really is like Christmas in July for the Eldred Borough and the borough’s water authority, both of which received news of millions of reasons to smile on Wednesday.
A grant of $4.67 million was awarded to the borough of Eldred for replacement of approximately 9,650 feet of existing sanitary sewer collection pipe. Additionally, the Barden Brook and Shields pump stations, last upgraded in 1996 and 2003 respectively, will be replaced.
A grant of $3.79 million was awarded to the Eldred Borough Water Authority for replacement of approximately 9,600 feet of existing distribution waterline with polyvinyl chloride waterline. A dozen fire hydrants are also set to be replaced.
The grants were awarded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) at its meeting Wednesday.
“These investments are vital to upgrading aging infrastructure and ensuring a clean and safe water supply for the residents of this community,” said state Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint. “The funding will help minimize the cost burden to consumers for these necessary updates.”
State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, agreed.
“Responsibly funding necessary infrastructure projects must always remain a top priority,” Dush said. “Securing this highly competitive financial assistance to complete significant upgrades in the extremely critical areas of clean drinking water distribution and sanitary sewer collection is a huge win for the hard-working people of Eldred. With so many families struggling with ever-rising costs and inflation, both grants should cost-effectively expedite this long-overdue infrastructure replacement process.”
Folks in Eldred were thrilled with the news.
Dan Plummer, Eldred Borough Council president, was pleased to hear that PENNVEST awarded grants, and not loans.
The borough is taking out a loan for the construction of a new sewer plant, which was mandated by the Department of Environmental Protection in a consent order.
“We are scheduled to close on the loan for the sewer plant side at the end of August,” Plummer said, adding that the borough is borrowing about $3.75 million.
“Originally, it was less than that, but we had to rebid it — we’re in the process of rebidding it,” Plummer said. He explained a contractor had an issue with language used by the borough’s engineer, which the DEP agreed with. The second time the construction of a new sewer plant was bid out, roughly half of the original bidders submitted bids.
“That delay cost us over a million in contractor fees plus the additional money we had to pay to rebid,” Plummer said.
Having to borrow the money for the plant-side of the project made learning about the grant even sweeter.
“That is great news, obviously,” he said. “The sewer line portion that was acted on today, a rough time (estimate) will be the latter part of August we will advertise for bids.” Open bids in late September, close on an application in December and begin construction in February or March, he explained, spelling out the rest of the timeline.
How long might the project take?
“The sewer line portion estimate is about 9 or 10 months,” Plummer said. “The plant part is 15 or 16 months. Hopefully that will start … Octoberish. We close on the loan at the end of August.”
As soon as the paperwork is signed, sealed and delivered, it should be within a few weeks that the contractor will get started.
The Eldred Borough Water Authority is a separate entity from the borough council.
A representative said, “The news is great and thank you to all the politicians who helped to secure the offer.”
The state legislators said work on both projects will coincide with the paving of State Route 446 by PennDOT to minimize construction impacts in the community.