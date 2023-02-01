Seneca Highlands receives grant monies

Administrators and students at Seneca Highlands Career & Technical Center express their gratitude to Coterra Energy for the donation of Educational Improvement Tax Credits that help cover out-of-pocket expenses for materials needed by students to complete their programs or move into the workforce.

PORT ALLEGANY — Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center (SHCTC) administrators welcomed a donation from Coterra Energy in the form of Educational Improvement Tax Credits (EITC) donated to the school.

SHCTC, based in Port Allegany, is one of 26 career and technology centers, small and large, that Coterra has assisted across the state since 2010. To date, more than $1.3 million in EITC grants have been distributed by Coterra in Pennsylvania to help students cover the costs of instructional material, testing supplies, uniforms and certifications.

