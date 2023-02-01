PORT ALLEGANY — Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center (SHCTC) administrators welcomed a donation from Coterra Energy in the form of Educational Improvement Tax Credits (EITC) donated to the school.
SHCTC, based in Port Allegany, is one of 26 career and technology centers, small and large, that Coterra has assisted across the state since 2010. To date, more than $1.3 million in EITC grants have been distributed by Coterra in Pennsylvania to help students cover the costs of instructional material, testing supplies, uniforms and certifications.
SHCTC’s Kimberly Mooney and Kristin Hawver worked together to coordinate the EITC scholarships for 28 students this year. According to Mooney, the funds were used for technology, educational and workplace items, such as computers, tools, workwear and general purpose implements based on individual programs.
“The students report that the purchases assisted them on their career path and in finding employment,” Mooney related. “Whether it was for college or career readiness, the scholarship monies aided in course work and the ability to become self-reliant and have the necessary materials for the trade and to enter the workforce.”
Coterra’s EITC program has grown steadily through the years, doubling in scope in 2019 after a lull in the natural gas industry. Career and Technical Centers are seen as a natural incubator for the skilled workers needed by Pennsylvania’s growing industry sector, including natural gas production.
“We’re excited for the jobs that are ahead, and we are making sure that we have the workforce for this next phase in Pennsylvania’s economic development,” said Coterra director of external affairs George Stark. Trade schools like SHCTC, he noted, are training the workforce today for tomorrow to aid in making them productive members of society.
“If our Career and Technical Center did not have this scholarship money, many students would be without some of the items they need that are helpful and required in a clinical setting, cooperative education placement, and in the next step of their educational/employment journey,” Hawver stated.
The program is administered by Commonwealth Charitable Management (CCM), which has partnered with Coterra Energy for over 10 years in support of Career and Technology students across Pennsylvania. CCM program manager Melissa Turlip related that “Building a future relies on a variety of industries,” citing welding, auto mechanics, health services and engineering technology, among specialized fields that are always in demand.
“Our Center is very grateful and blessed to have sponsors like Coterra Energy that support students to become successful and motivated in pursuing their dreams,” Mooney remarked. “We are pulling from rural areas that have a high need for financial assistance.”