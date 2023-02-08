The Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. is offering a $1,000 Ann E. Lee Nursing scholarships. Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Bradford Area High School who has been accepted into an Accredited Nursing Program or has the intent to enroll in an Accredited Nursing Program for the fall.
An additional $1,000 scholarship may be awarded to a graduating senior within the surrounding school districts (i.e. — Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany or Smethport) that has been accepted into an Accredited Nursing Program or has the intent to enroll in an Accredited Nursing Program for the fall.