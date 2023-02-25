Poetry Out Loud winners

Caitlin Blessel, right, from St. Marys High School, was named the winner of the regional contest of Poetry Out Loud, while Sean McKean of Oswayo Valley was named runner up.

 Photo provided

RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts announced Caitlin Blessel from St. Marys High School as the winner of the regional contest of Poetry Out Loud.

Sean McKean of Oswayo Valley High School was the runner up.

