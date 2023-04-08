The story of the arrest through the resurrection that Christians across the world celebrate is one of reunification of a father and son, a story of hope and thankfulness, and rebirth, reflection. The Cross Walk in Bradford is an annual event that takes place on Good Friday — the day Jesus was arrested, tried, and crucified.
Each location of the walk this year was on the theme Sounds of Good Friday.
The theme comes about year after year, Major Dave Means of the Salvation Army explained, by having the Minserium get together and discuss what they want to do and how to coordinate what will take place.
This year, “Rev. Stacey Fussell told us that she had done this theme about 10-15 years ago and it was well-received. My wife and I immediately volunteered to help coordinate the event,” said Means. “We were drawn to this theme and the idea of it.”
He spoke about the first location and the sound visitors heard before the message was given.
“The sound of the soldiers marching into the garden. It is a powerful sound, and an audible illustration,” said Means.
The message of the arrest follows the sound.
As the Cross Walk continued through the city, the sounds preceding the messages include the Sound of the Cock Crow, the Sound of Falling Silver, the Sound of the Crowd’s Roar, the Sound of the Hammer and Nails, the Sound of the Earth Shaking, and the final sound will be the Sound of the Rolling Tombstone.
Means described the last sound as concrete grinding and rubbing against stone.
“It’s hard to believe it all happened in one morning — arrested, tried, and crucified. And three days later He rose,” said Means.
The Cross Walk is set up so that people can attend as they can, one location on a lunch break or a couple — or follow along for all the messages.
Means added that the churches coordinate this event, and most have a similar message ready for Sunday — the resurrection — the message at each church on Easter will be their own. He encouraged all in the community to get out and attend a worship service this Sunday.
The Salvation Army, on Jackson Avenue, will be continuing in the series that belief is based on evidence. As Means explained, “there is evidence to support the Biblical narrative.” All are welcome to attend.
The Bradford Ministerium is made up of nearly 20 local churches of Christian faith. It is a non-exclusive group and open to all Christian churches.