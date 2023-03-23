The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Bradford Aerie 2432 and its Auxiliary have announced the requirements, due date and theme of the 2023 scholarships. Both scholarships award $1,000 to the winner of the essay contest.
Each applicant must submit an essay of 300 words on the theme of People Helping People, which is the motto of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. All essays must be typewritten and include a cover page with the applicant’s name, address, phone number, and parent(s)’ names.
The name of related Eagles #2432 or Eagles Auxiliary #2432 members must appear on the cover sheet. No names or other identifying features should appear on the essay itself.
To be considered eligible for one of the scholarships, students:
- Must be a senior graduating in June 2023
- Must have a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, or legal guardian who is a current member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2432 or Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2432 Auxiliary
- Must be attending a 2-year, 4-year, or trade school — scholarship will be awarded when proof of enrollment is received
- Must attend high school within 30 mile radius of Aerie #2432
- Must be available to attend presentation reception on May 8
If eligible per the above and ready to submit an essay, send completed work to the Eagles Club at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2432, 45 East Main St., P.O. Box 333, Bradford, PA 16701.
The deadline for application is 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21.