The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Bradford Aerie 2432 and its Auxiliary have announced the requirements, due date and theme of the 2023 scholarships. Both scholarships award $1,000 to the winner of the essay contest.

Each applicant must submit an essay of 300 words on the theme of People Helping People, which is the motto of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. All essays must be typewritten and include a cover page with the applicant’s name, address, phone number, and parent(s)’ names.

