OLEAN, N.Y. — The second annual DW Memorial Dice Run Event wrapped up Saturday evening with many winners from the dice run, cash raffles and 50/50. But the biggest winner was Drew Brokaw, organizers said, the first recipient of the DW Memorial Scholarship.
Named in the memory of Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston, Drew was chosen over more than two dozen applicants for the initial scholarship.
The scholarships were reviewed by an ad hoc committee of DJ Dick and Joe Duplechian (event committee members) and Angie Johnston Honeck (Wayne’s daughter) and Kara Lynn Jennings (Dennis’ daughter). Mr. Dick stated, “We were able to start this scholarship fund with seed monies from the 2014-17 Rally in the Valley proceeds in early 2022. However, it was too late to have a recipient for ‘22 as the scholarship process had already begun.”
Friday night festivities included a bike parade, a cornhole tourney, music, vendors and recognition of Drew. Drew J. Brokaw, recent graduate at Olean High School will be attending Alfred University this fall.
The 2023 edition of the event went from one day to two and added a twist to the dice run with registration running all week up to the Saturday actual run of the run! Last year’s numbers were around 120 for the dice run, with this year’s just slightly lower around 100.
Mr. Dick stated, “Although our numbers didn’t exceed 2022, the committee did a tremendous job in securing $14,000 in sponsorships and roughly $2500 in the raffle tickets.
The Dice Run winners included ($2,000 in prizes): 1st Place High, Mike Skinner, Belmont, NY; 2nd Place High, Warren Green, Cuba, NY; 1st Place Low, Brad Jordan, 2nd Place Low, Luke Meyer, Allegany, NY with special roll of 117 (secured through rolling dice at the final stop) was Scott Bryant of Bradford, PA.
The cash raffle winners included: Tina and Jim Farmer, $1,000; Jeff Tetlak, $500; Steve Dick, $200; Adam Ellman, $100 with a special needed to be in attendance $200 prize to Tiana Livingston.
The DW Memorial Dice Run is in honor and in memory of two businessmen from the Rally in the Valley Event Committee who have passed away — Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston. Proceeds from the run will benefit area youth in the County through scholarships named after the two gentlemen at Olean City Schools and Allegany-Limestone Central School through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. For more information on GOACC events and activities, please call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.