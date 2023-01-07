Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville

HARRISBURG — Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Greensburg, on Friday appointed Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, to several standing Senate committees for the 2022-23 Legislative Session.

Dush will serve as chairman of the Senate State Government Committee, a committee on which he served as vice chairman during the 2021-22 session.

