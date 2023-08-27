AUSTIN — Coudersport-based troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police were on scene of the Austin Dam Memorial Park at just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday during the final day of the Austin Dam Show for a report of a death.
Police have confirmed, Shae Ebner, 28, of Rochester, N.Y., was found deceased at the park. The report indicated that a death investigation had been conducted but that the investigation remains open.
Festival organizers confirmed, Ebner was a substitute percussionist for the band, High Pines, who had played tribute to Talking Heads on Friday night.
Station Commander, Sgt. Adam Kirk, told The Era on Saturday, “the male had been in the water for a little while,” though he couldn’t be certain of how long, “rigor had set in, the temp last night (Friday) was chilly, not sure how long he was here.”
Kirk added that the male, later identified as Ebner, would be transported to UPMC Cole before heading to Erie for an autopsy.
As the investigation continued, Kirk and other officials combed the area and spoke to hundreds of potential witnesses. He broke into the music’s flow to make pleas with the festival-goers to report any missing members of their parties and that the police were still trying to identify who had died.
They stopped nearly every person at the festival to ask if they had seen or heard anything. Allegedly, during the early morning hours, there had been an argument in one area of the campgrounds and a little later an altercation in another area.
Speaking with some of the campers at the show, one in particular told The Era, and PSP, about his unfortunate wakeup call. At approximately 3:30 a.m., Dan Edsell, of Bradford County, was awakened to someone punching his windshield.
“I didn’t have my contacts in because I was sleeping, I didn’t know who was hitting my truck or why. I got out and the guy attacked me,” he said. Edsell and the assailant fought on the other side of the vehicle and rolled down the hill, into the woods. Edsell stated he went back to his truck and the other guy took off into the woods.
“It’s heartbreaking. Had a great time until this happened,” Edsell said. His face and arms appeared to be scratched up, and he confirmed the scratches were from the altercation. He had a couple of friends on the road with him as he spoke to The Era. They, too, had heard the commotion on the road, but they had been camped at the bottom of the hill on the opposite side of the ruins from the main festival site.
“It was strange. We heard yelling, and six hours later a body was found,” the woman in the car said, she didn’t want to give her name.
Kirk confirmed there were injuries to the deceased male’s hand which could be consistent with the report from Edsell.
A few hundred feet up the road, at another campsite, a camper explained that the person who broke the windshield down the street had been in their camp just moments earlier, and seemed to be looking for a fight.
Even prior to this, before 3 a.m., there had been an argument between a male and a female, in the main camping area that had disturbed other campers.
As the officers were leaving the park, Kirk was clear, “the investigation is ongoing. We are not sure there was foul play and we are not ruling it out. But, we do not know the cause of death yet.” The police had taken Ebner’s personal belongings, tent and vehicle back to the station where everything would be thoroughly searched. Kirk also said he is not sure how, or whether, the altercation that took place ties into Ebner’s death.