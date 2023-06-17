All charges against an Eldred woman for selling methamphetamine and fentanyl have been bound to McKean County Court.
Sarah Waid, 39, 214 Main St., remains incarcerated on $300,000 bail. A request for a bail reduction, made by defense attorney Alan Conn, was denied by District Judge Bill Todd at Monday’s preliminary hearing.
A similar motion has been made in McKean County Court; no action had been taken on the matter as of Friday afternoon.
Waid is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felonies; hindering apprehension by harboring a wanted person, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
In May, she and her boyfriend, Timothy Bottorf, 42, who was a wanted fugitive at the time, were arrested in a drug bust at their Eldred residence. A traffic stop in Bradford had led police to the pair.
A vehicle driven by Billy Autry of Little Valley, N.Y., was stopped in Bradford. Police said Autry was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and said he got it from Waid at her residence. He told police he was planning to drive Waid to Buffalo, N.Y. to get more drugs to be sold in McKean County, according to the criminal complaint.
Acting on that tip, and on information that Bottorf was at the residence, detectives and officers with the Drug Task Force initiated an investigation and were granted a search warrant.
Bottorf had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for trial April 11 in McKean County Court.
McKean County detectives, officers with the Drug Task Force and K9 Duke of the City of Bradford Police Department executed the search warrant. Forced entry was made into the residence, and officers announced they would release the dog if any occupants of the house didn’t make their presence known to officers, Shaffer said.
Bottorf and Waid did not show themselves to officers. Duke showed interest in a bedroom and led officers to the pair, who were hiding in the bedroom, the DA said. No one else was in the residence. Members of the state police and other Task Force officers secured the exterior of the residence to assist officers inside as well as to ensure safety of neighboring residents, Shaffer said.
After Bottorf and Waid were detained, Task Force officers and state police searched the residence with the assistance of Rigby of the McKean County Detective K9 Unit; the dog alerted on the presence of controlled substances. Officers seized methamphetamine, an AR-15-style rifle, drug paraphernalia, surveillance cameras, cash and other items.
Bottorf was taken into custody on his warrant and incarcerated. He was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd on charges of flight to avoid trial, a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm prohibited, a second-degree felony; and possession of a firearm prohibited, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was jailed in lieu of $600,000 bail
According to the criminal complaint for Waid, the Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Waid at her residence and determined she had sold meth three times that date to two separate known buyers.