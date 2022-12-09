HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that five counties still remain on drought watch, including Potter County.
In Roulette Township, the water system took a big hit this week. The supervisors post on social media when the level in the supply well is down, and ask residents to conserve water. On Tuesday, they posted news of a major leak.
Nita Spencer, supervisor, told The Era on Thursday, “A tank and a well took an awful hit with water. We had a pipe break on us.”
The break had been causing low pressure in the system, until officials posted that a “catastrophic failure” had happened at the well, and that the town would be without water until a repair was made.
“Port Allegany High School has offered their locker rooms and showers to any students who may need them,” the post continued.
Cases of water were provided at the Roulette fire hall as repairs continued at the well. The repair had been made as of Wednesday night, but the supervisors were cautioning residents to boil drinking water before using. It was slow going getting the water restored, clearing air from the lines.
Spencer explained the supervisors had bought pallets of water for the residents. “We’re just trying to help them get through,” she said. “There’s murky water right now.”
The township is under a boil water notice until further notice.
She added, “Luckily, if anything about this could be lucky, the pipe was aboveground and in our well. A lot of long, hard hours have been spent getting this fixed.”
There is a mandatory conservation order in effect as well.
Galeton Borough has asked for voluntary conservation.
Other than Potter, the counties of Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton and Schuylkill remain on drought watch.
The drought watch has been lifted for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder and Union counties.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5-10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions. See the list of public water suppliers that have requested or mandated water conservation in their communities.
There are many ways to conserve water at home, including:
- Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads; and
- Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering, and take shorter showers. The shower and toilet are the two biggest indoor water guzzlers;
- Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily;
- Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets; and
- Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.
- To determine drought conditions, DEP assesses information from public water suppliers and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water (stream and river) flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture.