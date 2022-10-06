RIDGWAY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In recognition, CAPSEA, an Elk and Cameron County based nonprofit that supports survivors from all stages of need, has partnered with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition. These partnerships will supplement the “Under One Roof” campaign, a $4 million capital campaign enabling the nonprofit to expand and house all of its services, well, under one roof.
CAPSEA announced the capital campaign as its “boldest effort to date,” and have already begun to see huge strides towards this vision, closing on The Udarbe Business Towers/Masonic Temple building on Sept. 30.
The 37,500 square foot building, located at 9 South Mill St., will be transformed into a full-service care center. Currently, CAPSEA operates facilities consisting of a single-family home used as an emergency shelter and rented office space across the street.
“The upward trend of domestic violence occurrences in Elk and Cameron Counties is deeply
troubling,” said CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant. “Raising awareness can save lives.”
This year’s NNEDV campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is. #Every1KnowsSome1 pairs naturally with CAPSEA’s “Under One Roof” campaign, which ultimately seeks to house all of its advocacy services in one healing environment.
“Having one ‘home’ to provide seamless care for the people we meet during their most vulnerable life moments has been a dream of ours for decades. Disjointed services offered in multiple buildings results in victims being shuffled back and forth and in our rural location, a lack of transportation options means that disparities widen,” said Weyant, whose organization has been in service for over 40 years. “By investing in a new facility that houses the entirety of CAPSEA’s services under one roof, we are able to provide victims with the dignified, safe and streamlined support they deserve.”
Local businesses are showing their support as well, for example, Cameron County Nutrition
will be spotlighting a purple tea the week of October 10-16 and donating $1 for every tea they sell.
Throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month, CAPSEA will share content on its social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence.
They will also be hosting several community events designed to engage advocates, partners, and the Ridgway community.
Additionally, be on the lookout for CAPSEA’s upcoming “Purple Pumpkin” initiative. Then, closer to the end of the month, stop by CAPSEA’s soon-to-be-renovated downtown Ridgway facility during the business trick-or-treat night.
Funding was made possible, in part, by a $1.1 million appropriation from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., the effort is historic in nature.
Casey’s funding appropriation will support the new homebase for survivors, which
will increase capacity for emergency and transitional housing, medical and legal advocacy services and the nonprofit’s innovative counseling services. One of the innovative services is Traumatic Incident Reduction Services (TIR), which helps survivors face their trauma head-on in order to heal. CAPSEA is the first agency in the U.S. to provide all five levels of TIR free of charge and the only TIR provider in Pennsylvania.
“CAPSEA provides vital resources to rural Pennsylvanians who, in many cases, have nowhere else to turn,” said Casey in a press release over the summer. “This appropriations funding will allow CAPSEA to expand housing, medical care and trauma-based counseling, and legal advocacy services to survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and more. I was proud to advocate for this project in the upcoming federal spending bill and I will keep working to get this funding over the finish line.”
CAPSEA’s efforts to keep up with pandemic-related demand for services has been supported by generous funders including the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, the Elk County Community Foundation, the St. Marys Area United Way and individual giving.