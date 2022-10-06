RIDGWAY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In recognition, CAPSEA, an Elk and Cameron County based nonprofit that supports survivors from all stages of need, has partnered with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition. These partnerships will supplement the “Under One Roof” campaign, a $4 million capital campaign enabling the nonprofit to expand and house all of its services, well, under one roof.

