Maybe.
That’s what a Dollar General spokesperson said to rumors that it’s bringing one of its seemingly ubiquitous stores to Duke Center.
“At this time, we are currently in the due diligence phase for a new Dollar General location in Duke Center, Pa.,” stated a spokesperson for Dollar General Public Relations. “This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in McKean County, but we have not committed to doing so just yet.”
A decision will be coming soon, the spokesperson said.
“Based on our current timeline, we anticipate having a final decision by late fall 2023.”
The location under consideration, according to rumor, is on Main Street.
Duke Center hasn’t had a variety store since 2007 when the Superette closed up shop.
Dollar General stores are located in Bradford, Eldred, Smethport, Port Allegany, Lantz Corners and Kane in McKean County. Bradford has four stores.
Using the Dollar General store locator, there are nine stores that are less than 10 miles from the ZIP code of Duke Center, including stores in Portville, Olean and Allegany, all in New York state.
Dollar General has more than 175,000 employees and operates more than 19,000 stores in 48 states. There are no stores in Alaska or Hawaii.