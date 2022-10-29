HARRISBURG — Regulations that govern care for residents of skilled nursing facilities are on track to be updated for the first time in nearly 25 years following a meeting Friday in Harrisburg, where Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson explained the benefits of the regulations to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC), which unanimously approved the regulations, and stakeholders.

“Unanimous approval today by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission is an incredible milestone in the years-long process to develop regulations to improve the care that residents receive in skilled nursing facilities across the state,” said Dr. Johnson. “These regulations incorporate the valuable input of interested stakeholders, including industry groups, resident advocates and the public. The carefully crafted regulations benefit residents, staff and facility operators.”

