ANNVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) works to assist veterans with locating their lost DD Form 214 (DD-214) and other military documents so they can get credit for time served and receive important benefits they have earned.
The DD-214 is a Department of Defense document issued upon a service member's retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. It contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment, and membership in veterans' organizations. Without this key document, there could be significant delays when a veteran seeks benefits earned through their service to our nation.
“The DMVA understands how important it is for veterans to have their military paperwork. That is why our staff is available to assist veterans who have lost their DD-214, or family members who cannot locate it on a veteran’s behalf,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We want every veteran to receive the benefits they earned through their service to this nation, and that starts with having the right documents in hand.”
The DMVA can also assist with locating the DD-215, which is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD-214, helping to assure that veterans have accurate discharge documentation.
The easiest way to manage military documents and avoid having to frantically search for them is to make sure they are filed in a safe place immediately upon leaving the military.
“Safeguarding military documents should be a priority for every service member transitioning to civilian life,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “Without question, the best place to file the documents for a lifetime of safekeeping is your county courthouse. This way you and\or a family member will always have access to them when the time comes that they are needed.”
Anyone needing assistance from the DMVA to locate their DD-214/215, or other military documentation, can call toll-free 1-800-547-2838 or e-mail RA-REQ@pa.gov. More information about locating military documents can be found by visiting the Records Request Program at https://www.dmva.pa.gov/Veterans/HowToGetAssistance/Pages/RecordsRequests.aspx.
Another way to stay in touch is for veterans, family members and people who work with veterans to sign up for the DMVA’s Veterans Registry by visiting www.register.dmva.pa.gov.