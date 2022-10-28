DA, Officer n Pup

McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer with Bradford Police Officer Dakota Eaton and K9 Officer Rigby.

 Photo provided

SMETHPORT — Students in Smethport and Eldred recently enjoyed a visit from McKean County’s K9 Officers during a program on Saying “No” to drugs.

District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, Chief County Detective Ryan Yingling, Officer Dakota Eaton and K9 Officers Bob and Vicki Rinfrette were invited to present to the 4th grade class of Smethport Elementary and grades kindergarten through 6th at Otto-Eldred Elementary. On Tuesday, Smethport hosted DA Shaffer, Chief Yingling and the Rinfrettes who were joined by K9 Officers LG and Nico. LG is a drug-detecting dog and Nico is an explosive-detecting dog. Both dogs are handled by Bob Rinfrette.

