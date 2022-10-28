SMETHPORT — Students in Smethport and Eldred recently enjoyed a visit from McKean County’s K9 Officers during a program on Saying “No” to drugs.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, Chief County Detective Ryan Yingling, Officer Dakota Eaton and K9 Officers Bob and Vicki Rinfrette were invited to present to the 4th grade class of Smethport Elementary and grades kindergarten through 6th at Otto-Eldred Elementary. On Tuesday, Smethport hosted DA Shaffer, Chief Yingling and the Rinfrettes who were joined by K9 Officers LG and Nico. LG is a drug-detecting dog and Nico is an explosive-detecting dog. Both dogs are handled by Bob Rinfrette.
Then on Wednesday, Otto-Eldred Elementary hosted DA Shaffer, City of Bradford Police Officer Eaton and the Rinfrettes who were joined by LG and Nico, as well as the newest member of the County Detective K9 Unit, Rigby. Officer Eaton is Rigby’s handler.
“The program is designed to help children say “no” to drugs as well as how to safely handle medication,” said DA Shaffer. “The K9s were invited by the schools as part of the respective districts’ participation in Red Ribbon Week 2022 — a national campaign whose mission is to keep children drug-free. The children were most excited to meet the K9s, who also loved the attention from the children. Thank you to the teachers and staff at both schools for inviting us into your school.”
The DA and Officers spoke to the students about how to stay away from drugs. They encouraged them to say “No,” walk away, and call an adult if they are offered drugs. They talked to them about medication — only to take medication that their doctor has prescribed for them, only take it from their caregiver, and to not share medication. The groups also spoke about how police officers keep them safe and that police officers are their friends.
In both presentations, the children learned how the dogs use their nose to find drugs. The District Attorney gave the children pledge cards where they can promise to remain drug-free.
If you would like to request a K9 visit at your school or facility for a presentation or a search, please contact the Detective Bureau at the District Attorney’s Office by calling (814) 887-3312 or emailing da@mckeancountypa.org.
For more information, visit McKeanDA.org. To donate to the K9 fund, send checks payable to McKean K9 Unit, District Attorney’s Office, Courthouse, Smethport, PA 16749.