The Commonwealth Court made a decision last week in the six-year-long civil dispute between Bob Cummins Construction and Bradford Sanitary Authority, sending the case back to trial court to re-argue matters relating to change orders in the building of the $17 million wastewater treatment plant.

According to a statement released by Bob Cummins, “The Commonwealth Court in their opinion entirely changed the analytical framework for this case when they determined that the (sequencing batch reactor) specification was a ‘performance’ specification, as opposed to a ‘design’ specification. In a performance specification there is no traditional design by the engineer, rather the engineer simply tells the contractor to come up with a design that meets the performance criteria. A design specification on the other hand sets forth the specifics of the design (i.e., length, width, height, equipment details, etc.) that the contractor must adhere to. This was a design contract until the Commonwealth Court changed it.”

