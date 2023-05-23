Ever been curious about the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on creative expression? Learn about how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we communicate and express ourselves through writing and imagery at the upcoming presentation on AI, Midjourney and GPT-4 at the Bradford Area Public Library.
This informative event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will explore the intersection of AI and creative expression, with enthusiasts showcasing the latest breakthroughs and advancements. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Midjourney, a new AI technology that is enabling new forms of creative expression, and GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI’s powerful language model.
The presentation will focus on how AI is being used to enhance creativity and empower individuals to communicate more effectively through writing and imagery. Attendees will learn about the latest AI technologies, and how these can be harnessed to produce compelling and innovative content.
With engaging discussion and hands-on demonstrations, participants will gain a deeper understanding of how AI can impact learning and communication.
Whether you’re a writer, artist or simply curious about the latest developments in AI, don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of AI and its impact on creative expression.
The presentation will take place in the library’s Community Room, on Thursday. Admission is free and open to the public. So mark the calendar and join the Bradford Area Public Library staff for an exciting and informative evening.
Entrepreneur Bill Lucas will be presenting for the event. He is a multi-talented individual who has experienced more than a few things in life.
With a Master’s degree from California State University San Bernardino, he knows how to put his mind to work, and spent several years teaching in the LA region. He also spent three glorious years in the Grand Canyon, soaking in the magic and mystery of the Havasupai tribe. And if that wasn’t enough adventure for one lifetime, he also has 15 years of counseling experience. And now, he’s diving headfirst into the world of AI, with his newly launched group, Codetellers.
Lucas confesses that his interest in artificial intelligence came about purely by chance. He went to a friend’s camp to watch a Buffalo Bills playoff game, but sadly his host’s plans to stream the game were not to be realized. Instead, the group of football fans watched a CBS news show about the advances being made with artificial intelligence. Lucas has been hooked ever since.
Codetellers is a group that believes the future of storytelling is at the intersection of creativity and technology. They use AI tools to make unique and engaging stories that captivate their audiences. Their approach is different from traditional methods, as they use creative coding to generate interactive and immersive stories. With the help of AI tools like GPT-4 and MidJourney, they generate original and complex storylines that inspire and challenge their audiences. Codetellers is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling and invites readers to join them on their journey.
Who knows what will be discovered next?