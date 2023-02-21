UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Duane Diefenbach, adjunct professor of wildlife ecology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, has been given the Henry S. Mosby Award by the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The national conservation award, given by the Nashville-based group, is in recognition of the “far-reaching contribution to turkey-restoration efforts” made by Diefenbach, who is unit leader of Penn State’s Pennsylvania Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit.

