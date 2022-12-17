RIDGWAY — Every year, Dickinson Center’s Employment Support Services recognizes local businesses that support hiring disabled individuals during their National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) celebration.
NDEAM focuses on the skills and abilities that disabled individuals can contribute to the workforce. This year’s event spotlighted employers that promote vocational goals through the #InclusiveEmployers campaign.
Dickinson is extremely proud to name this year’s recipient of the Employment Support Services Business of the Year award for 2022 as the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Kane.
“The staff and congregation are well deserving of this award which promotes inclusion of disabled individuals into the community so they have the opportunity for an everyday life,” said Employment Support Director Marsha Dippold.
For over four years, Adam Hickey has been employed at the church. The FUMC has been instrumental in not only promoting inclusiveness, but also has encouraged Hickey to succeed. He originally started out his job with FUMC by primarily doing clerical duties but has had his job duties expanded to include being a preschool teacher assistant.
Hickey always wanted a job working with children and this employment opportunity has allowed him to see success with meeting this personal vocational goal. He stated that he really likes his job and being with the kids.
While FUMC is the 2022 Employer of the Year, Dickinson also wants to extend a sincere thank you to other local employers that promote hiring disabled individuals. Some of these #InclusiveEmployers are St. Mary’s Area School District, Holiday Inn Express, Adam’s Auto Repair, Penn Highlands, Ridgway Area School District, Truck Lite, Emporium and Coudersport Boroughs, Tall Pines Mercantile, Sweden Valley Manor, Goetz Florist, Elk Recycling Center, Elk Haven and the Wilderness Trail Restaurant.
When provided with the opportunity, disabled individuals have much to contribute to the workforce. Dickinson is proud to work in cooperation with these local businesses to promote inclusion.