RIDGWAY — Every May, Dickinson Center Inc., an affiliate of Journey Health System, joins the national Mental Health Awareness Month movement. Dickinson Center’s participation focuses on helping to fight stigma, inspiring others and educating the public.
Did you know that 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental health disorder? These individuals could be our father, mother, son, daughter, neighbor, friend, or even our self. Early intervention can help adults and children receive appropriate mental health care. As a result, recovery could be faster.
Mental illness cannot be treated by simple desire, treatment is necessary. Thankfully, Dickinson Center’s highly-skilled mental health professionals are always here for our consumers and they remind everyone that they are not alone.
Dickinson Center’s services assist individuals with mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing the following programs: behavioral health, intellectual disabilities, children’s prevention services, outpatient clinics and tele-psychiatry.
After more than 60 years, Dickinson has become one of the largest and most respected behavioral health providers throughout Pennsylvania. Dickinson believes mental health awareness should not only be highlighted for a day or even a month. They’re trying to reduce stigma about it every day because it can easily happen to anyone.
More information about Dickinson Center’s programs and services is available at www.dickinsoncenter.org. So, pass it on, talk to someone, share this article, and ask them to share it with someone else. Now more than ever, it is important to note that no one should ever feel alone!