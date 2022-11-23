RIDGWAY— During the month of October, Dickinson Center’s Employment Support Services (ESS) celebrated National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
This year, Dickinson Center’s Employment Support Services announced the second annual Joseph Goff Memorial Distinguished Worker Award.
Dickinson Center’s ESS, in coordination with B&T Building Services, presented the Joe Goff Memorial Distinguished Worker Award to Ashley Engel. She has been employed at the Ridgway Area School district middle senior high in the cafeteria for the last few years. During this time she has been able to achieve her vocational goals through hard work and dedication to her job. Her coworkers are very encouraging and supportive of her which helps contribute to her success. The Joe Goff award is given to someone who has shown strides in improving their life by achieving their personal and vocational goals. She is truly an inspiration to all with her achievements to overcome her obstacles and succeed with her life goals.
For more information about Dickinson Center’s Employment Support Services in Elk or Potter counties, call (814) 776-2655.