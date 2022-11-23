Goff Award

From left, in front, Nancy Wilson, Tricia Miller, Kelly McClain, Bryan Linton (employment support supervisor), Ashley Engle, Donna Carson. In the back row: Nikki Smoker (RASD Guidance Counselor/employment support specialist) and Allison Henry (director of Food & Nutrition.)

 Photo provided

RIDGWAY— During the month of October, Dickinson Center’s Employment Support Services (ESS) celebrated National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

This year, Dickinson Center’s Employment Support Services announced the second annual Joseph Goff Memorial Distinguished Worker Award.

