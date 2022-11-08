MEDIA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead visited Greater Philadelphia YMCA Rocky Run Branch Monday to highlight the Wolf Administration’s $25 million investment in the new state child care tax credit program, which can help ease child care costs for working families. Snead also thanked child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education, allowing parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe.

“Early childhood education makes such a huge difference to families, and it can shape children’s lives and set the tone for their ongoing education and careers later in life,” said Snead. “As government officials, it’s our responsibility to work to make people’s lives better. The child care tax credit will help working families, and we must continue to invest in the child care infrastructure so that our youngest Pennsylvanians have the best start in life possible.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos