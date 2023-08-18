PYOGA Desk and Derrick Club
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — PYOGA Desk and Derrick Club met at St. Bonaventure Golf Course for dinner Wednesday.
Olean historian Steve Teachman relayed the history of many area oil companies such as Vacuum Oil, Gargoyle Mobil Oil, Acme Refinery, Saucony Vacuum and Eclipse Oil Co. In 1880, Olean was known for being the oil center of the world. Before the city was called Olean, the name was Hamilton and later Olei. Olean Historic Society is restoring a carriage house at 128 South St.
Kinzua Challenge was a success with 77 runners and walkers participating In Mount Jewett, Pa. Jennifer Smith, Judy Saf, Roger Klenovich, Breanna Howard and Amy Bay volunteered at the race. Ben Kirsch provided music while Burns and Burns Insurance provided water for the runners. Race proceeds benefit the PYOGA Desk and Derrick scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh.
The club’s annual convention will be held in September in New Mexico.The next board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Runway Bar & Grille at the Bradford, Pa., Airport.
——————————————— Frances Sherman VFWA
The Frances Sherman Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary met Wednesday evening in the VFW club rooms.
A reminder was given that the contest for annual dues paid or switching from annual to life membership is due by Oct. 31. Dues will be going up across the board next year so we will have no choice but to raise ours as well. Good time to look into your life membership now before they are raised too. The 2024 paid members will go in for drawings.
Committee Chairman, Amy,handed out booklets for your committee. If you haven’t received yours, get in touch with Amy. Keep track, throughout the upcoming year, of your committee’s activities, etc.
The District 19 meeting is Sunday, Aug. 20 at 464 Oil City. Ride will leave at 10:30 a.m. Let Amy know!
The Scholarship Golf Tournament is Sept. 2 and is in need of some volunteers. Basket raffle items are needed for the auction table. Table will be set up Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Event room set up Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. If you can donate a dessert, let Amy know.
Big BBQ tickets available, the drawing is Sept. 2 after Golf Tourney.
There is a Veteran Expo on Sept. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Bring your veterans down. There will be lots for them to see and do. Lunch, dunk tank, free haircuts, information for veterans, games, prizes, photo booth — and it’s free.
Pumpkinfest is Sept. 23 in downtown Bradford. We are looking for bakers to donate for the bake sale.
There will not be BINGO in September. It will resume Oct. 1 and we are checking into doing a Halloween BINGO. More information is coming.
The next meeting is Sept. 20. Bobbie Lawrence 2145 will be in attendance for our annual inspection. Officers are asked to be there by 6 p.m. for the inspection. We’ll have a light lunch. Meeting will be at 7 p.m.