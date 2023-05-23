Derrick City Fire Department held its annual appreciation dinner on Saturday.
The dinner was not only to show appreciation to members, but also to their families and mutual aid department. At the end of the day we combine as one team or rather one family.
In attendance with members of the department were representatives from Station 1, Station 15, Station 21, Knapp Creek, Bradford City Police, Bradford Township Police, Foster Township Police, McKean County District Attorney’s office, K9 unit, Pennsylvania State Police, McKean County Department of Emergency Services, McKean County Dive/K9 Search team.
Trooper Andy Eliason was the guest speaker for the evening discussing mutual aid relationships and the importance of working together. He spoke of they trouble with recruitment and retention. Eliason is a part of the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall’s Team. He is trained in arson detection and many other things. He is a captain at Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department as well as a part-time employee with Bradford City Firefighters.
Members receiving recognition including Third highest call runner: Mike V. Scrivo; Second highest call runner: James Kelley; and Highest Call Runner: Tina Yohe; 5 years of service: Seth Groff; 50 years of Service: Larry Fox; Bill Kenlon Training Award: Junior Captain Alex Kelley; and Horses behind Award: Ben Johnston.
The Firefighter of the Year for 2022 was Lt. Seth Groff.
In his five years of service,Groff has taken many trainings. Including interior, firefighting, exterior firefighting, wildland, firefighting, vehicle extraction, heavy equipment, vehicle extraction, and many more. Along with two other members, he has recently taken his EMT course, and has successfully been nationally recognized as an EMT.
All members of the department received a gift of a new license plate and appreciation for the dedication in time they serve with us.
￼Department President Stephanie Scrivo did a recap of the 2022 year and announced her administrative officers for both 2022 and 2023.
For 2022, president is Stephanie Scrivo, vice president is Sierra Campbell, secretary is Mackenzie Swanson, treasurer Kim Greene, relief treasurer Kelly Kelley, and the board of directors, Bill Fargo, Marissa Buccolini, Joe Storer and Michael Scrivo.
For 2023, president is Stephanie Scrivo, vice president is Mackenzie Swanson, secretary is Seth Groff, treasurer Kim Greene, relief treasurer Kelly Kelley, and the board of directors is Bill Fargo, Marissa Buccolini, Michael Scrivo and Brian DiStasio.
Chief James Kelly also did a recap of his year as chief, speaking about call volumes, trainings, and other items. Kelly announced his 2022 officers along with his 2023 officers.
For 2022, fire chief James Kelley, 1st Assistant Chief: Michael Scrivo, 2nd Assistant Fire Chief: Stephanie Scrivo, 3rd Assistant Fire Chief: Tina Yohe, Lieutenants: Joe Storer, Seth Groff, Travis Moshier; Fire Police Captain: Mike Scrivo; EMS Captain: Sally Scrivo; Junior Captain: Alex Kelley.
For 2023, Fire Chief:James Kelley; 1st Assistant Chief: Michael Scrivo; 2nd Assistant Fire Chief: Stephanie Scrivo; 3rd Assistant Fire Chief: Tina Yohe; Lieutenants:Seth Groff, Travis Moshier; Fire Police Captain: Mike Scrivo; EMS Captain: Sally Scrivo; and Junior Captain: Alex Kelley.