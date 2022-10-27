HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson Wednesday announced changes to birth certificate eligibility requirements, providing access to individuals as young as 16 and creating new fee waiver options.

“When the department learned that some minors experiencing homelessness or navigating through the foster or juvenile justice system were struggling to receive their birth certificate, we made appropriate changes,” Johnson said. “Now people as young as 16 can access their personal vital records which can help them establish their identity.”

