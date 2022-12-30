HARRISBURG — The 2021 Oil and Gas Annual Report, released Thursday, by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) shows that production and compliance inspections increased in 2021. Pennsylvania continues to be the second largest producer of natural gas in the nation, behind Texas.

DEP issued 770 unconventional well permits in 2021, about 150 fewer than the previous year. Sustained low commodity prices coupled with longer wellbores contributed to a decline in permit applications.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos